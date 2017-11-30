Submit on Thursday, November 30th, 2017 22:59

Lockheed Martin has completed the major assembly of Hellas-Sat-4/SaudiGeoSat-1 and has shipped the communications satellite to its Sunnyvale, California facility to undergo environmental testing.

