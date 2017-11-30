Orbital ATK delivers Al Yah 3 to launch site
Submit on Thursday, November 30th, 2017 22:59
Lockheed Martin has completed the major assembly of Hellas-Sat-4/SaudiGeoSat-1 and has shipped the communications satellite to its Sunnyvale, California facility to undergo environmental testing.
Related Post:Sea Launch AG announces departure of presidentVostochny launch scheduleAstra 5B/Amazonas 4A pre-launch detailsDnepr launches Korean EO satelliteTest flight of GLSV Mark III in May or JuneTelesat results 2013Sentinel-1A arrives at launch site in French GuianaEnvironmental testing underway for all five JPSS-1 instrumentsSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, November 30th, 2017 at 10:59 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.