Submit on Thursday, November 30th, 2017 22:57

Thales Alenia Space (Thales 67 %, Leonardo 33 %), with ELV (European Launch Vehicle – 70% Avio SpA, 30% ASI) as co-contractor, has signed a contract with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the engineering and preliminary development of the automated reusable Space Rider transportation system, designed for deployment by the new Vega C light launcher into low Earth orbit (LEO).

