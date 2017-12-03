Chang Zheng 2D lofts military satellite
Submit on Sunday, December 3rd, 2017 22:58
Rocket: Chang Zheng 2D; Payload: Land Survey Satellite-1 (LKW-1, Yaogan Weixing-31); Date: 3 December 2017, 0411 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. State media confirmed success of the launch under an hour later.
