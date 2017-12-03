Submit on Sunday, December 3rd, 2017 22:57

Representatives from NASA, NOAA and Orbital ATK recently completed a successful spacecraft Critical Design Review (CDR) for JPSS-2, which demonstrated that the programme met all system and schedule requirements.

