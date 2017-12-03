Submit on Sunday, December 3rd, 2017 22:59

Rocket: Soyuz-2.1b (no upper stage); Payload: Lotos S1 [Kosmos 2524]; Date: 2 December 2017, 1043 UTC; Launch site: Plesetsk, Russia. “The Soyuz-2.1b carrier at the designated time took successfully to the target orbit the space apparatus for interests of the Russian Defence Ministry. The launch and taking of the apparatus to the orbit went in a regular mode,” the ministry said.

