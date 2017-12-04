Spaceflight Prepares to Launch Eleven Spacecraft on India’s PSLV-C40
Submit on Monday, December 4th, 2017
Spaceflight announced it will be launching 11 spacecraft in early January 2018 from India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).
