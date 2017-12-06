Submit on Wednesday, December 6th, 2017 22:59

The ULA Delta IV rocket carrying the NROL-47 payload for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office is delayed in order to perform additional validation of the software and systems associated with Common Avionics.

