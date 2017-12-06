Delay of the day: Delta IV/NROL-47
Submit on Wednesday, December 6th, 2017 22:59
The ULA Delta IV rocket carrying the NROL-47 payload for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office is delayed in order to perform additional validation of the software and systems associated with Common Avionics.
Related Post:Comparing Cable Services and Service Using Satellite DishesWhy Cable TV is Inferior to Satellite TVBest Satellite TV Deal – Dish Network Or DirecTV?Should I Get Satellite TV Service?Can DirecTV Work For Me and My Family?The Top 3 Advantages Satellite TV Offers Its SubscribersWhere To Find The Best Satellite TV DealsMisconceptions About Satellite TVSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, December 6th, 2017 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.