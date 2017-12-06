Satellite News

JAXA, ISRO sign agreement on Joint Lunar Polar Exploration

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) signed the Implementation Arrangement (IA) concerning joint study of Lunar Polar Exploration.

