JAXA, ISRO sign agreement on Joint Lunar Polar Exploration
Wednesday, December 6th, 2017
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) signed the Implementation Arrangement (IA) concerning joint study of Lunar Polar Exploration.
