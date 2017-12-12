Submit on Tuesday, December 12th, 2017 22:59

The Roskosmos Commission set up to investigate the launch failure of a Soyuz-2.1b rocket with Fregat upper stage and carrying Meteor-M and piggyback satellites, which was executed from the Vostochny Spaceport on 28 November 2017, has completed its work.

