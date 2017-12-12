Unprecedented combination of parameters doomed Soyuz-2.1b launch
Submit on Tuesday, December 12th, 2017 22:59
The Roskosmos Commission set up to investigate the launch failure of a Soyuz-2.1b rocket with Fregat upper stage and carrying Meteor-M and piggyback satellites, which was executed from the Vostochny Spaceport on 28 November 2017, has completed its work.
Related Post:Orbital launches company-built NuSTAR satellite aboard Pegasus rocketLaunch of SERVIS-2 set for JuneTransport cargo vehicle Progress M-14M docked to the ISSDelay of the day: Ibuki (GOSAT)Update: GPM launchedNuSTAR shipped to Vandenberg AFBRussia launches another Kosmos military satelliteSoyuz TMA-05M docks with ISSSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, December 12th, 2017 at 10:59 pm and is filed under FAILURES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.