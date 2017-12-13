Submit on Wednesday, December 13th, 2017 22:58

The first advanced GPS III satellite successfully established remote connectivity and communicated with the Next Generation Operational Control System (OCX), further validating the U.S. Air Force’s modernised Global Positioning System (GPS) is ready to launch its first satellite.

Related Post:ViaSat sets Guinness World Records title for the highest capacity satelliteNASA to demonstrate communications via laser beamSentinel-3 platform deliveredCuriosity rover recoveringBoeing tests new Ka-band SATCOM antenna systemBoeing and TrustComm to market satcom bandwidthBoeing resells Inmarsat-5 satellite bandwidth to U.S. GovernmentBoeing, Hughes test Spaceway broadband IP capabilitiesSovrn