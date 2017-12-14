Submit on Thursday, December 14th, 2017 22:59

The DLR German Aerospace Center, OHB SE and Arianespace have announced the signing of a launch contract for Germany’s Heinrich Hertz (H2Sat) technology demonstrator satellite built by OHB System AG.

