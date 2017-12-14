Submit on Thursday, December 14th, 2017 22:55

OHB System AG, which is the prime contractor for the Galileo satellites, has now tasked RUAG Space to produce an additional 12 Control and Data Units for Galileo. The delivery of these products will take place between November 2018 to October 2019.

