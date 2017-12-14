Submit on Thursday, December 14th, 2017 22:52

SES said it is expanding its efforts to support 5G developments as part of ESA’s ARTES project, SATis5, where it will be enabling demonstrations of satellite-terrestrial integration for 5G networks.

