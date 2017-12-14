SES drives 5G satellite demonstration testbed initiative with ESA
SES said it is expanding its efforts to support 5G developments as part of ESA’s ARTES project, SATis5, where it will be enabling demonstrations of satellite-terrestrial integration for 5G networks.
