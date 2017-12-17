Submit on Sunday, December 17th, 2017 22:59

Rocket: Soyuz FG; Payload: Soyuz MS-07; Date: 17 December 2017, 0721 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The crewed spacecraft will use a two-day flight for approaching the ISS. The spacecraft docking to the station is planned on 19 December 2017.

