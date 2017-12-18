Submit on Monday, December 18th, 2017 22:58

With the successful conclusion of Maturity Gate 6.2, ArianeGroup and its industrial partners are moving into an important new phase in the development of Ariane 6, a flagship European Space Agency (ESA) programme. This review confirmed that the industrial process of Ariane 6 is mature enough to start construction of the first launcher, in line with the programme’s objectives.

