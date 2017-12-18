Submit on Monday, December 18th, 2017 22:59

On 16 December 2017, assembly teams of RSC Energia, S.A.Lavochkin NPO and branch TsENKI of Space Center “Yuzhny” completed assembly of the ascent unit for launch of the integrated launch vehicle (ILV) consisting of the Zenit-2SB launch vehicle, Fregat-SB upper stage and Angosat telecommunication spacecraft (SC) in the integration and test facility of Site 31 of the Baikonur Launch Site.

