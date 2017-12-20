Submit on Wednesday, December 20th, 2017 22:59

NASA has selected two finalist concepts for a robotic mission planned to launch in the mid-2020s: a comet sample return mission and a drone-like rotorcraft that would explore potential landing sites on Saturn’s largest moon, Titan.

Related Post:Decision on BelKa-R manufacturer expected soon, reportUpdate: Khrunichev wins KazSat 2 contractPT Indosat plans Palapa DBidding for Telkom 3 contract to start soonAstrium contract with OHB for the delivery of a reconsat to German militaryThales Alenia Space to build Copernicus Sentinel-1C and 1DThales Alenia Space signs ESA contract to build Sentinel-3C and DRussia to build remote-sensing satellite for IranSovrn