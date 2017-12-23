China launches second LKW remote sensing satellite
Submit on Saturday, December 23rd, 2017 22:57
Rocket: Chang Zheng 2D; Payload: LKW-2 (Land Survey Satellite-2); Date: 23 December 2017, 0414 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, China. The land exploration satellite was successfully deployed into a preset orbit.
