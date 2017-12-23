Falcon 9 lofts fourth batch of Iridium NEXT satellites
23 December 2017
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: 10 Iridium NEXT satellites; Date: 23 December 2017, 0127 UTC; Launch site: Vandenberg Air Force Base, USA. The successful launch marks the midway point of the Iridium NEXT launch programme, and was the first Iridium launch to use a recycled SpaceX rocket.
