Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: 10 Iridium NEXT satellites; Date: 23 December 2017, 0127 UTC; Launch site: Vandenberg Air Force Base, USA. The successful launch marks the midway point of the Iridium NEXT launch programme, and was the first Iridium launch to use a recycled SpaceX rocket.

