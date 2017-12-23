Submit on Saturday, December 23rd, 2017 22:59

Rocket: H-IIA; Payload: Global Changing Observation Mission – Climate “SHIKISAI” (GCOM-C) and the Super Low Altitude Test Satellite “TSUBAME” (SLATS); Date: 23 December 2017, 0126 UTC; Launch site: Tanegashima Space Center, Japan. The launch and flight of H-IIA F37 proceeded as planned.

