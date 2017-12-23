Submit on Saturday, December 23rd, 2017 22:56

SES-14, the first ever all-electric satellite in the 4-tonne class, has left the Airbus Defence and Space clean rooms in Toulouse. The spacecraft will be delivered to French Guiana for its launch from Kourou CSG (Guiana Space Center), by Ariane 5, in January 2018.

