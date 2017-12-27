Submit on Wednesday, December 27th, 2017 22:59

Rocket: Zenit-3SLBF/Fregat [Zenit-3F, Zenit-2SB/Fregat-SB], Payload: Angosat 1; Date: 26 December 2017, 1900 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The launch appears to have been successful, but contact with the satellite was lost shortly thereafter.

Related Post:Dragon returned to EarthSpaceX Dragon spacecraft returns from space stationSpaceX Dragon splashes downDragon lands in Pacific OceanDragon returns to EarthDelay of the day: Falcon 9/Dragon (CRS-6)NASA awards International Space Station cargo transport contractsDragon concludes test flight with successful splashdownSovrn