Submit on Wednesday, December 27th, 2017 22:57

JAXA has postponed the launch experiment of a microsatellite aboard SS-520 No. 5, due to a malfunction found in a launch vehicle component.

Related Post:Dragon returned to EarthSpaceX Dragon spacecraft returns from space stationSpaceX Dragon splashes downDragon lands in Pacific OceanDragon returns to EarthDelay of the day: Falcon 9/Dragon (CRS-6)NASA awards International Space Station cargo transport contractsDragon concludes test flight with successful splashdownSovrn