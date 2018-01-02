Submit on Tuesday, January 2nd, 2018 22:58

China’s Kuaizhou-11 solid-fuelled rocket is scheduled to launch for the first time in the first half of 2018, according to the rocket’s developer and producer China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp (CASIC).

