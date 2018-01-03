Submit on Wednesday, January 3rd, 2018 22:58

Viasat Inc. was awarded a contract to upgrade the NATO UHF satellite communications (SATCOM) control stations to comply with the Integrated Waveform (IW) baseline. The upgrade gives NATO greater communications interoperability, scalability and flexibility across legacy and next-generation platforms to enhance situational awareness as the battlespace dynamically expands.

Related Post:DISH invests in broadband satellite chipset for mobile devicesSES joins forces with Kenyan telecoms group WananchiGalileo satellites well on way to working orbitThe TRMM rainfall mission comes to an end after 17 yearsIntelsat renews China Central Television contract for U.S. DTH servicesAriane 5 arrives for September dual-payload missionEBU and Newtec sign multimillion euro contractSES Astra signs long-term contract with BSkyBSovrn