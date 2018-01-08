Mysterious ‘Zuma’ finally launched
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: Zuma; Date: 8 January 2018, 0100 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, USA. The payload’s owner and the spacecraft’s purpose are unknown.
