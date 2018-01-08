NOAA retires GOES-13 after 10 years of service
With the emergence of the next-generation GOES-16 as the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s new GOES-East satellite, GOES-13, which held the position since April 2010, was powered down on 8 January 2018. It can be reactivated if one of NOAA’s other operational or backup satellites experiences trouble.
