China launches pair of commercial imaging satellites
Submit on Tuesday, January 9th, 2018 22:59
Rocket: Chang Zheng 2D; Payload: SuperView 1-03, SuperView 1-04 [Gaojing-1-03, Gaojing-1-04]; Date: 9 January 2018, 0324 UTC; Launch site: Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, China. Officials declared the launch a success.
Related Post:Failed bearing blamed in Proton launch failureProgress docking with ISS failsRussia loses another Progress cargo ship in Soyuz mishapRussia plans Soyuz test launches – reportRussia blames faulty Ukrainian parts for Zenit crashProton crash: still no compensation from Russia for KazakhstanAnnus horribilis not over yet for Russian space sectorCriminal investigation into 2010 Proton crash closedSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, January 9th, 2018 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.