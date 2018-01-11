Submit on Thursday, January 11th, 2018 22:59

International Space company (ISC) Kosmotras and Planet have signed an agreement to launch 12 Dove-series satellites, says a statement published on the website of GK Launch Services, a company established by Glavkosmos (a subsidiary of Russia’s Roskosmos State Space Corporation) and Kosmotras.

