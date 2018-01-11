GovSat-1 arrives at Cape Canaveral for SpaceX launch in January
Submit on Thursday, January 11th, 2018 22:58
The GovSat-1 spacecraft has arrived at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. GovSat-1 is the first satellite of GovSat, which is a brand operated by a joint venture between the Government of Luxembourg and the world-leading satellite operator SES. It is scheduled for launch at the end of this month on board a SpaceX flight-proven Falcon 9 rocket.
