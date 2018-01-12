Submit on Friday, January 12th, 2018 22:59

Rocket: Delta IV; Payload: NROL-47; Date: 12 January 2018, 2211 UTC; Launch site: Vandenberg Air Force Base, USA. The rocket lifted off successfully after several delays. Owing to a news blackout the outcome of the launch was not immediately known.

Related Post:Delay of the day: Falcon 9/Dragon (CRS-6)Yahsat announces plans to launch third satellite in 2016Astrium, GeoNorth sign first ever multi-satellite Direct Receiving Station1st GPS III satellite receives commands from ground control segmentEuropaSat to market SES broadband service across EuropeThe first Angara rocket is on the pad at Plesetsk CosmodromeESA makes space debris software available onlineNo Zenit-3SL shortageSovrn