China launches third land observation satellite
Submit on Sunday, January 14th, 2018 22:58
Rocket: Chang Zheng 2D; Payload: LKW-3 (Land Survey Satellite-3); Date: 13 January 2018, 0710 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, China. The observation satellite was placed into a Sun-synchronous orbit.
