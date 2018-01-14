Submit on Sunday, January 14th, 2018 22:59

Rocket: Chang Zheng 3B/YZ-1; Payload: two Beidou satellites; Date: 11 January 2018, 2318 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China. The navigation satellites were deployed into medium Earth orbit by the Yuanzheng-1 upper stage.

