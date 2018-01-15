Submit on Monday, January 15th, 2018 22:59

In light of adverse weather predicted for the launch day, JAXA postponed the launch of Epsilon-3, the third Epsilon launch vehicle which encapsulates NEC Small radar satellite “ASNARO-2”, from the JAXA Uchinoura Space Center, to no earlier than 17 January 2018 (UTC).

