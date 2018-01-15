SES-15 enters commercial service to serve the Americas
SES announced that the new SES-15 spacecraft has been operational at the 129 degrees West orbital position since 1 January. As planned, the all-electric satellite took six months to reach its orbital position and to successfully complete its testing.
