Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

GomSpace signs contract for low-inclination launch on LauncherOne

Submit on Tuesday, January 16th, 2018 22:58

GomSpace has purchased a launch for several nanosatellites onboard a LauncherOne rocket from the California based company Virgin Orbit. The flight, which is bound for a low-inclination orbit, is scheduled to occur in early 2019.

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Tuesday, January 16th, 2018 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»