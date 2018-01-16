GomSpace signs contract for low-inclination launch on LauncherOne
GomSpace has purchased a launch for several nanosatellites onboard a LauncherOne rocket from the California based company Virgin Orbit. The flight, which is bound for a low-inclination orbit, is scheduled to occur in early 2019.
