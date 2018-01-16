RSC Energia: Angosat operations will resume in April
Submit on Tuesday, January 16th, 2018 22:57
The Angosat spacecraft made at RSC Energia under a contract with the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technologies of the Republic of Angola is undergoing scheduled flight tests, the manufacturer said.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, January 16th, 2018 at 10:57 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.