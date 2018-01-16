Satellite News

Thales Alenia Space to provide X-band Transmitter for KOMPSAT-7

Thales Alenia Space has signed a new contract with the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, KARI, to deliver the X-band communications system for the KOMPSAT-7 mission (Korea Multi-Purpose Satellite 7), with a target launch in 2021 and a lifetime of five years.

