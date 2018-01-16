Thales Alenia Space to provide X-band Transmitter for KOMPSAT-7
Submit on Tuesday, January 16th, 2018 22:56
Thales Alenia Space has signed a new contract with the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, KARI, to deliver the X-band communications system for the KOMPSAT-7 mission (Korea Multi-Purpose Satellite 7), with a target launch in 2021 and a lifetime of five years.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, January 16th, 2018 at 10:56 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.