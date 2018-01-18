Submit on Thursday, January 18th, 2018 22:59

Rocket: Epsilon-3; Payload: ASNARO-2; Date: 17 January 2018, 2106 UTC; Launch site: Uchinoura Space Center, Japan. The launch and flight of Epsilon-3 took place normally. Approximately 52 minutes 35 seconds into the flight, the separation of ASNARO-2 proceeded, with confirmation as successful.

