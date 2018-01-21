Submit on Sunday, January 21st, 2018 22:57

Rocket: Electron ‘Still Testing’; Payload: one Dove, two Lemur-2 satellites; Date: 21 January 2018, 0145 UTC; Launch site: Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand. Following successful first and second stage burns, Electron reached orbit and deployed customer payloads at 8 minutes and 31 seconds after lift-off.

