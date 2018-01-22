ULA assumes marketing and sales for Atlas V commercial launches
Submit on Monday, January 22nd, 2018 22:58
United Launch Alliance (ULA) announced that it has assumed responsibility for the marketing and sales of Atlas V from Lockheed Martin Commercial Launch Services.
Related Post:Optus 10 is readied for launch on Arianespace’s next heavy-lift missionNASA engineers wrapping up acoustic testing for Space Launch SystemEUMETSAT co-operates with U.S. on Space Situational AwarenessAirbus DS tests Zephyr 7 pseudo satelliteInmarsat provides update on Cooperation Agreement with LightSquaredKhrunichev switching from Proton to Angara productionFirst Soyuz rocket shipped to VostochnyDelay of the day: Proton-M/EchoStar XXISovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Monday, January 22nd, 2018 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.