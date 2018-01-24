Submit on Wednesday, January 24th, 2018 22:59

Rocket Lab said it has successfully tested a previously unannounced kick stage on the Still Testing Electron launch vehicle, using it to circularise the orbits of the two Spire Lemur-2 CubeSats on board. Plus, there was a previously unannounced fourth satellite on board.

