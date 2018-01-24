Rocket Lab’s little secrets: kick stage and disco ball
Submit on Wednesday, January 24th, 2018 22:59
Rocket Lab said it has successfully tested a previously unannounced kick stage on the Still Testing Electron launch vehicle, using it to circularise the orbits of the two Spire Lemur-2 CubeSats on board. Plus, there was a previously unannounced fourth satellite on board.
Related Post:Eutelsat orders W3B from AstriumCrescent Communications signs capacity deal on ABS-7Boeing’s second ABS all-electric propulsion satellite enters serviceSpaceCom International signs multiple transponder deal on ABS-7Eutelsat 2007 survey of satellite and cable homesEutelsat in strategic satellite alliance with QatarEutelsat orders new satellite for 9 degrees EastAstro Aerospace delivers giant antenna for huge satelliteSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 24th, 2018 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.