Confusion over botched Ariane 5 launch
Submit on Thursday, January 25th, 2018 22:59
Rocket: Ariane 5 ECA; Payload: SES-14, Al Yah 3, Date: 25 January 2018, 2220 UTC; Launch site: Kourou, French Guyana. Arianespace confirmed that there had been an anomaly during flight, and the status of the satellites was unknown at the time of writing this.
