SSTL joins Viasat’s real time Earth network
Submit on Thursday, January 25th, 2018 22:56
Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL) and Viasat have marked the start of operations of the new Viasat antenna system installed at SSTL’s Guildford headquarters with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
