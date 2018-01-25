Submit on Thursday, January 25th, 2018 22:59

Rocket: Ariane 5 ECA; Payload: SES-14, Al Yah 3, Date: 25 January 2018, 2220 UTC; Launch site: Kourou, French Guyana. Arianespace confirmed that there had been an anomaly during flight, and the status of the satellites was unknown for some time. However, contact has been established with them. It turned out that it was really just a telemetry outage.

