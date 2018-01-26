Submit on Friday, January 26th, 2018 22:59

SES and Yahsat have confirmed that SES-14 and Al Yah 3 have been acquired and are operating in orbit nominally, despite a trajectory deviation experienced during the VA241 launch. The upcoming launch campaigns currently underway at the Guiana Space Centre (CSG) proceed as scheduled.

