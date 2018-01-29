Submit on Monday, January 29th, 2018 22:58

The propulsion system of the light-weight Angara 1.2 Launch Vehicle Service Module, manufactured by the Khrunichev Space Center (part of Roskosmos State Corporation), completed successful hot-fire testing at the Federal State Enterprise “Rocket & Space Industry Research & Test Center” (RSI RTC) test facility (Peresvet, Moscow Region).

