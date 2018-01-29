Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Sierra Nevada’s STPSat-5 completes ground compatibility testing

Submit on Monday, January 29th, 2018 22:55

Sierra Nevada’s Space Test Program Mission 5 (STPSat-5) satellite has moved another step closer to launch, successfully completing its Factory Compatibility Test (FCT) with NASA’s Near-Earth Network and the NASA Ames Multi-Mission Operations Center.

Related Post:Canal Plus Completes Acquisition Of TPSPremiere Nears 3.5 Million SubscribersCanal+ France Reaches 5.2 Million SubscribersTCS Nets $3.5 Million Addition From Army For Military Transition SATCOM ContractFree Satellite TV, Free Installation – What’s Next?Digital+ Numbers Behind ForecastsNew Zealand’s Sky Network Adds SubscribersEutelsat Profits JumpSovrn

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Monday, January 29th, 2018 at 10:55 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»