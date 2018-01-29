Submit on Monday, January 29th, 2018 22:55

Sierra Nevada’s Space Test Program Mission 5 (STPSat-5) satellite has moved another step closer to launch, successfully completing its Factory Compatibility Test (FCT) with NASA’s Near-Earth Network and the NASA Ames Multi-Mission Operations Center.

Related Post:Canal Plus Completes Acquisition Of TPSPremiere Nears 3.5 Million SubscribersCanal+ France Reaches 5.2 Million SubscribersTCS Nets $3.5 Million Addition From Army For Military Transition SATCOM ContractFree Satellite TV, Free Installation – What’s Next?Digital+ Numbers Behind ForecastsNew Zealand’s Sky Network Adds SubscribersEutelsat Profits JumpSovrn