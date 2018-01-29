Sierra Nevada’s STPSat-5 completes ground compatibility testing
Sierra Nevada’s Space Test Program Mission 5 (STPSat-5) satellite has moved another step closer to launch, successfully completing its Factory Compatibility Test (FCT) with NASA’s Near-Earth Network and the NASA Ames Multi-Mission Operations Center.
