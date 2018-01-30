Submit on Tuesday, January 30th, 2018 22:59

SpaceX has called off the launch of LuxGovSat S.A.’s GovSat 1 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station to replace a sensor on the upper stage of the Falcon 9 launcher.

