Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Contact with lost NASA satellite IMAGE confirmed

Submit on Wednesday, January 31st, 2018 22:58

The identity of a satellite re-discovered on 20 January 2018 has been confirmed as NASA’s IMAGE satellite.

Related Post:Eagle Broadband Super Headend Begins OperationsBBC Trust Approves Free Satellite TV PlanGilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Files For Public Offering Of Its Ordinary SharesKorea Plans To Make Satellite Imagery AvailableWorldspace Sets Plan To Retain Stock ListingAndrew To Sell Satellite Communications BusinessEutelsat W3B squeezed into Ariane 5 launch schedule for 2010Com Dev To Launch U.S.-Based OperationsSovrn

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 31st, 2018 at 10:58 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
«
»

Contact with lost NASA satellite IMAGE confirmed

Submit on Wednesday, January 31st, 2018 22:58

The identity of a satellite re-discovered on 20 January 2018 has been confirmed as NASA’s IMAGE satellite.

Related Post:MUOS-3 launch set for 21 JanuaryUnited Launch Alliance launches NROL-52 mission for NRONROL-52 launch further delayed – no new dateULA Atlas V NROL-52 set for no earlier than 14 OctoberLaunch date for Lockheed Martin-built CLIO set for 16 SeptemberULA Atlas V GPS IIF-12 launch set for 5 FebruaryDelay of the day: Falcon 9/Dragon (CRS-6)Atlas V to launch OA-6 mission for Orbital ATK and NASA on 23 MarchSovrn

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 31st, 2018 at 10:58 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»